Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$39.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.67.

POU stock opened at C$18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.71. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$16.60 and a twelve month high of C$33.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 73.70%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,080.00. Also, insider Brenda Gail Riddell purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.30 per share, with a total value of C$3,129,630.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 103,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,616. Company insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

