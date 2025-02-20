Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $4,066,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

