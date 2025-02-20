Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 44,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

