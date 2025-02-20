Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,020 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,341,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,354 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 515.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,103,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,270,000 after buying an additional 4,274,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,796,000 after buying an additional 1,148,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CRH by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,206,000 after buying an additional 808,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 21.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,477,000 after buying an additional 649,993 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

