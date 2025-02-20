Parthenon LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Parthenon LLC lowered its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,732 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clarus by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 263.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLAR stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.35 million, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.84. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

