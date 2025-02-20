Parthenon LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

