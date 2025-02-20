Parthenon LLC Sells 275 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

