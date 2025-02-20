Parthenon LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Parthenon LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.