Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 433,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,819,679,000 after purchasing an additional 205,954 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,253,952,000 after buying an additional 409,890 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %
Home Depot stock opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.17 and its 200-day moving average is $397.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
