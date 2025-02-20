Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 7,742 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 7,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $655,902.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,559.52. This trade represents a 34.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $211,260.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,200 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.67, for a total transaction of $586,954.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $189,200.00.

Pegasystems Stock Down 2.2 %

PEGA opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.32. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

