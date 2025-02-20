PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $141.60 and last traded at $143.26. Approximately 2,083,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,711,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.