Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.310-2.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.670 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRDO opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,144.95. This represents a 8.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $327,888.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

