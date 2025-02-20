Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $648.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.19. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $38.20.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $124,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,668.06. This trade represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at $721,642.80. This trade represents a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

