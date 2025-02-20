Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 42.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 59.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $583,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,991.60. This represents a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $91,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,406.28. The trade was a 16.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,839 shares of company stock valued at $750,528. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $872.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

