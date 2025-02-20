Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 3,863 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in V2X by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in V2X by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in V2X in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in V2X in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in V2X in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V2X in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on V2X in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VVX

V2X Company Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.