Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 73,512 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,512 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,327 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,606,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,054.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 482,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,192,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director David B. Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $2,520,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,041.30. This represents a 17.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $383,114.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,283.85. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,922,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

PNFP opened at $120.91 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

