Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Perion Network Trading Down 12.3 %

PERI stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $383.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Perion Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 33.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 598,228 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Perion Network by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 648,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 179,557 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 39.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,278 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

