Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $16.30. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 124,171 shares changing hands.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,521,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98,552 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 581,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 529,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 77,655 shares in the last quarter.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

