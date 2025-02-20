Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Today – February 20th

Eli Lilly and Company, JD.com, D-Wave Quantum, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies within the pharmaceutical industry, which research, develop, manufacture, and distribute drugs or medications. The value of these stocks can be influenced by factors like drug approval processes, patent laws, and healthcare policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $6.37 on Thursday, hitting $873.42. 1,538,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $797.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $845.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

JD.com stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.98. 16,494,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,279,513. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,027,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,444,695. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,642,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,187. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.08. 6,619,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,985,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

