Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72,757 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $149.64 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $151.22. The company has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

