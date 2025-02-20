Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.26-7.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.90. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

