Phillips 66 Directors, Gary K. Adams and Denise L. Ramos, Not Seeking Re-election at Annual MeetingOn February 12, 2025, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) disclosed in an 8-K filing with the SEC that two of its board members, Gary K. Adams and Denise L. Ramos,

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Phillips 66’s 8K filing here.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles