Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as low as C$0.86. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 90,329 shares trading hands.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.91.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently -144.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Pine Cliff Energy

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Robert Brent Fryk purchased 68,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,731.50. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,967. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

