Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Raises Dividend to $19.00 Per Share

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 19.00 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Pinelawn Cemetery’s previous dividend of $18.50.

Pinelawn Cemetery Stock Performance

OTC PLWN opened at $605.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.00 and a 200-day moving average of $563.90. Pinelawn Cemetery has a 52-week low of $550.00 and a 52-week high of $610.00.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

