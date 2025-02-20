Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Raises Dividend to $19.00 Per Share

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 19.00 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Pinelawn Cemetery’s previous dividend of $18.50.
Pinelawn Cemetery Stock Performance
OTC PLWN opened at $605.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.00 and a 200-day moving average of $563.90. Pinelawn Cemetery has a 52-week low of $550.00 and a 52-week high of $610.00.
About Pinelawn Cemetery
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pinelawn Cemetery
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Hershey’s Sweet Comeback: Why Investors Are Taking Notice
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Reasons Occidental Petroleum Will Gush Higher in 2025
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- After Earnings, Is Transocean Stock the Best Energy Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinelawn Cemetery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinelawn Cemetery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.