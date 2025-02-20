Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million.

Pinstripes Stock Up 27.0 %

Shares of PNST stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Pinstripes has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Pinstripes from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Pinstripes from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinstripes in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

