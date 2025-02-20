Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark downgraded shares of Pivotree from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$26.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

