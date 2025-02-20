Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $340.87, but opened at $357.89. Pool shares last traded at $338.09, with a volume of 121,687 shares trading hands.
The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Creative Planning increased its position in Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 188.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Pool by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.74.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
