Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

