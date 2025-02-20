Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 694.09 ($8.73) and traded as high as GBX 732 ($9.21). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 715 ($9.00), with a volume of 35,475 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Porvair Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 694.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 666.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Porvair plc will post 39.0358613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Porvair

In related news, insider Sheena Mackay acquired 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 673 ($8.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.88 ($25,033.19). Also, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.01), for a total value of £501,200 ($630,678.24). Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

See Also

