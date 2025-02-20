Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 19.5% – Should You Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 551,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 221,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.27 million, a PE ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.83.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

