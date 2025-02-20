PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Still a Buy?

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 160,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 99,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

PPX Mining Trading Up 28.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

