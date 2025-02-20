PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading 28.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 160,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 92,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

PPX Mining Stock Up 28.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.68.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

