Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 80.6% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,779,000 after acquiring an additional 374,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Primoris Services by 549.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 28.4% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 699,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after acquiring an additional 154,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,255,000 after acquiring an additional 91,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,235.64. This trade represents a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.