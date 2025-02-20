Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 80.6% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,779,000 after acquiring an additional 374,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Primoris Services by 549.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 28.4% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 699,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after acquiring an additional 154,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,255,000 after acquiring an additional 91,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.
Shares of PRIM stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,235.64. This trade represents a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
