Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 191,991 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 728.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,991 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,115,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,718,000 after purchasing an additional 127,199 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 961,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,881,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 747,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,978,000 after buying an additional 287,980 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 104,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 82,373 shares during the period.

Shares of DCOR stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

