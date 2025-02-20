Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 676,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,093 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,332,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,473,000 after buying an additional 1,741,584 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

