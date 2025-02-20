Private Advisor Group LLC Has $20.54 Million Stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 696,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $20,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEQT opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

