Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 634,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,205 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $18,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

