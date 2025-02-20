Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $638,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

