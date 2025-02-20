Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 22,751 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 162,100.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period.

JHSC opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.13. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

