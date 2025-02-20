Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,163 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $246.49 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.65. The stock has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.