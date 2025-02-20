Promising Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – February 17th

Danaher, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Moderna are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of products based on biological and medical technologies. These companies often focus on developing new drugs, therapies, medical devices, and diagnostics that can have significant impacts on healthcare and biotechnology industries. Investors in biotech stocks are attracted to the potential for high returns due to the innovative nature of the technologies being developed. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.66. 4,791,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.13. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $196.80 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. 82,298,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,530,172. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

MRNA traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,297,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,567,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Read More