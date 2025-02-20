Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 17th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and GameStop are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to the publicly traded companies that primarily operate in the online retail industry. These companies sell products or services through digital platforms and websites, enabling customers to make purchases online and have items delivered to their doorsteps. Investors may be attracted to ecommerce stocks due to the growth potential of the online retail sector and the increasing trend of consumers shifting towards digital shopping experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.04. 14,096,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.56. Walmart has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE:CL traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,346. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. 12,071,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,107. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.01 and a beta of -0.11.

