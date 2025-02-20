Promising Esports Stocks To Research – February 20th

PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, DouYu International, NIP Group, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to the publicly-traded shares of companies involved in the production, organization, or support of competitive, professional video gaming, commonly known as esports. These companies might manage esports teams, develop relevant video games, or provide streaming platforms and other technologies that enable esports. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of NYSE SPHR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. 219,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.11. The stock had a trading volume of 62,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.42. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $146.56 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.18. 19,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,984. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 0.91.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DOYU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 114,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,854. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 113,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,456. NIP Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Shares of NASDAQ AGAE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,125. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.44.

