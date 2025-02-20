Promising Financial Stocks To Follow Now – February 17th

Coinbase Global, Palo Alto Networks, and Robinhood Markets are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equities representing ownership in companies within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks are influenced by factors like interest rates, economic conditions, and regulatory changes that impact the financial industry as a whole. Investors may include financial stocks in their portfolios to gain exposure to this sector and potentially benefit from growth and dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $23.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,208,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.36. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.03. 13,981,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.99.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.28. 39,248,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,924,428. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

