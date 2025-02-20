ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 18.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

