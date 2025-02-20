ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 53109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

