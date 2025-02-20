ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 53109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.