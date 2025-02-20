ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.43 and last traded at $81.86. Approximately 1,791,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,393,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.05.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

