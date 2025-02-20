Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 53.88% and a negative net margin of 72.01%. Pulmonx updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Pulmonx Stock Performance
LUNG stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,071,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,187.62. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $27,043.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,732.26. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,199 shares of company stock valued at $208,859. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
