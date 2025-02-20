Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 53.88% and a negative net margin of 72.01%. Pulmonx updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

LUNG stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,071,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,187.62. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $27,043.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,732.26. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,199 shares of company stock valued at $208,859. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

