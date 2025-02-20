PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $10.72. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,462,824 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.58.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 619,925 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,996,595.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,665,246.44. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 33,457,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,393 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 465.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 767.7% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 272,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

