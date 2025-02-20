Q1 Earnings Estimate for Crane NXT Issued By Northland Capmk

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crane NXT in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CXT. Northland Securities downgraded Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane NXT has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,337,000 after acquiring an additional 336,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,303,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,156,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,351,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 597,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

